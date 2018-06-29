The Mopars and AMCs of the 2017 Automotion in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells is not normally associated with large car gatherings, but that’s changing with their Automotion Weekend events. For the past 31 years the show has had a good following of pre-1989 (now) cars at the main show at Noah’s Ark Waterpark. The past few years have seen a sharp increase in participants where more than 1,200 cars now attend the show, and between 50-100,000 spectators walk through the gate.

Located not too far from the heart of the AMC birthplace in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the show had a much larger percentage of AMC vehicles then one would get at shows further away. You have a little bit of the entire lineup at the show, from Javelins, AMXs, Jeeps, and even a Rambler Wagon or two. It wasn’t just stock cars either, there was quite a few heavily modified cars at the show, still drag racing and everything.

They weren’t alone, their brothers from a different mother, Mopars, were there in fine form as well. Walking the isles presented you with some cool and unique cars from the height of the Muscle Car era, or maybe even a crazy 1976 Dodge Van with a ‘72 Charger nose grafted on the front with a gull-wing side door. You never knew what was going to pop up in the next row.

With the combination of wonderful venue, great surroundings and beautiful cars. This show should not be missed.