Seven Modern Cars Guaranteed to Still Blow Minds in 50 Years

The Goodwood Festival of Speed began in 1993 and from the start has always attracted the most special, the most exciting, and the most exotic cars from the dawn of the automobile to the present—and beyond.

It’s packed with the models we dreamed about as kids, had on posters on our walls, and endlessly played with on the floor as toys.

Cars like the Ferrari 250 GTO. Pink Floyd drummer and noted car collector Nick Mason’s 250 GTO was displayed in one of the paddocks near the back, and seeing one in person again was special—who knows if these models will even be trotted out in another 25 years? With that in mind, I decided to note some of the new cars there that not only embody elements of classic models but I believe will go on to become classics themselves.

Ferrari P80/C

Surely the first one-off Ferrari based on a 488 GT3 racer will be a classic, if it isn’t one already. Inspired by the Hong Kong–based owner’s favorite Ferrari road racers of the past, the P80/C made its active debut at FOS this year. Hopefully this won’t be tucked away in a private collection for all its life and will make more dynamic appearances in the future.

Porsche 935

When you start off with an iconic classic, it’s hard to go wrong from there. The reborn Porsche 935—which we recently drove—takes the already bonkers 991 911 GT2 RS and transforms it into another track-only toy for 70 lucky owners. Built to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Porsche and shown at Laguna Seca last year, I’m sure a few of these will make outings at motorsports events for years to come.

Dallara Stradale

When renowned chassis boffins Dallara (who have worked on F1 chassis as well as helping the likes of Bugatti, Ferrari, and Maserati) decided to make their own road car, you knew it was going to be a great-handling thing. It’s received praise from reviewers and owners alike. Priced at nearly quarter of a million dollars, I wonder if Dallara will sell all 600 units in the planned run, but there’s no doubt whatever the final number it’ll be a rarity in a decade or two.

Ferrari Monza SP2

Just look at it: It already looks like a classic car. Based on the 812 Superfast, the Monza SP2 follows the simple recipe of putting a gorgeous barchetta body on a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive chassis with a glorious naturally aspirated V-12 up front. When the industry has gone fully electric, we’ll look back on Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V-12 as one of the all-time greats.

Brabham BT62

Only 70 of these track specials will be made, although Brabham does offer a road-legal conversion. The first half of the production run will sport liveries recalling Sir Jack Brabham’s 35 Grand Prix wins. I do hope we see and hear more of these cars in the future, because whatever Brabham did to the naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V-8 engine, it sound absolutely filthy. It’s loud, too.

Ford GT MkII

Everyone gets excited when they see a genuine GT40 racing car today, and that’ll likely be the case in 50 years with the GT MkII, an uprated and weaponized track version of Ford’s modern supercar. The result of a no-holds-barred go at giving the GT as much performance as possible, just 45 will be made at $1.2 million a pop. It’ll be a special sight if owners bring theirs out for regular track days.

TAG Turbo

Lanzante, the firm that, among other things, converts McLaren track monsters for road-legal use, decided to do a ‘continuation’ example of a test-mule 911 that was fitted with an F1 engine. (Porsche supplied TAG-branded twin-turbo V-6s to McLaren in the 1980s.) With McLaren Racing’s blessing on the project, Lanzante will make 11 TAG Turbo 911s that will rev to 9000 rpm and cost $1.4 million each. As classic as it gets, even if you can’t