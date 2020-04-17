The Brubaker Box was ahead of its time. Designed by Curtis Brubaker, the Volkswagen Beetle-derived Box was a minivan by any other name. Unfortunately, it seems few people wanted to actually own a radical-looking small van in the early 1970s, and Brubaker sold off its Box assets to Mike Hansen of AutoMecca Industries, which brought the Box back to life under that banner. Once again, the pint-sized van failed to catch on.

Times change, though, and the Brubaker Box's moment to shine might finally be here. Well, at least we think it is after taking a look at designer Sami Sadikhov's take on a modern version of the Box. Sadikhov, who you can find in Instagram here, aimed to create a contemporary Box that combined the original's essential design with a Bang & Olufson-like aesthetic. We think it looks fantastic.

Like its forebear, Sadikhov's Box sports wooden bumpers, a single passenger-side sliding door, and lounge-like seating within. The interior is particularly appealing, and its use of wood and fabric décor, as well as a minimalist dashboard replete with large digital displays, keeps the inside of the Box looking both simple and stylish.

Whereas the original Box relied on a Volkswagen-sourced air-cooled four-cylinder engine for motivation, Sadikhov's Box looks ready to adopt the latest battery-electric powertrain tech. With its flat floor, raised ride height, and chunky wheels and tires, this new-age Box surely has space to fit a battery pack and an electric motor or two. Alas, Sadikhov notes this is merely a personal project. That's a shame because we'd love to see his Box make the jump from ideation to production-bound creation.