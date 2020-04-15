When we added a Lexus LS500 to our long-term Four Seasons fleet, we made it very clear that we were looking at the comfort-and-luxury aspect of this comfortable luxury car. We intentionally opted for the softer version of the LS500, as opposed to the more athletic F-Sport version. "We decided from the get-go what we weren't after a sporty (or even a pseudo sporty) ride," were the words we published.

Three largely unrelated factors have turned us into hypocrites.

First, there's the LS500's ride, which—despite the use of air springs—is a firmer than we expected. The car wafts and floats, yes, but there's an undercurrent of busy jitters that might, we thought, just might, hint at something a little sportier. (Or just might be poor calibration.)

Second is our experience with a GS450h from a couple of years ago. The GS has never really made the grade as a BMW 5-Series competitor (though, given the conclusions at the end of our BMW M550i Four Seasons test, perhaps the 5-Series isn't making the grade as a 5-Series competitor nowadays), and yet we found the GS to be surprisingly agile on some of LA's twisty canyon roads, even —dare we say it?—kind of fun.

See all 37 photos See all 37 photos

Third, we were bored out of our skulls.

So we took the LS500 up to Malibu, specifically to Decker Canyon, one of our favorite roads for self-isolation. Once there, we may or may not have switched the LS into Sport mode and jumped on the throttle like we were demon-possessed, purely with the intention of ensuring of finding better ways for our readers to keep themselves safe at home.

Since our LS500 has the optional Adaptive Variable Suspension, it has two Sport modes, labeled Sport S and Sport +, and we tried them both. First and foremost, switching out of comfort and into Sport sharpens up the suspension. That firmness we felt doesn't get any firmer, but the magic-carpet floatiness goes away as if by—well, by magic.

Second is the switcheroo on the powertrain, which is actually much more effective than we expected. The LS 500's 416-hp twin-turbo V-6 is largely a silent servant that provides a refined torque wave of 442 lb-ft when called upon, and then disappears into the background. Sport mode provides a more aggressive transmission program that keep the revs up, even when we lift off the throttle. It downshifts rapidly as speed drops, to the point that we didn't bother to grab for the Lexus' lovely-feeling metal shift paddles. Ripping through the corners brought pangs of guilt for overlooking the good work this engine can do when it's kept at the boiling point.

See all 37 photos See all 37 photos

Turning the mode dial one more notch to Sport+ introduces a new element: Noise. We're told it's electronic sound enhancement (basically, engine noises piped in through the speakers), but it's good noise—the V-6 sings with a voice we didn't even realize it possessed (though we suppose if the enhancement is electronic, it may not actually possess such a voice).

Sport mode supposedly changes the steering feel, but the chances were so subtle that we barely noticed. Even so, we found that the LS500 was willing to sail through the curves with grace and composure and a minimum of tire noise. We weren't making particularly great time, and we were conscious of the LS500's bulk on the narrow bits of the road, but the Lexus managed to string the bends together with a grace befitting its luxury-yacht status.

Would we call it fun? As compared to sitting on the couch and re-reading Alfred Sloan's My Years With General Motors, yes, definitely. Perhaps not in the sense we usually use the word, however, that sense being Four Seasons cars like the Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai Veloster N. But the Lexus was definitely competent, and given how well it does day-to-day comfort, that's better than we expected. We're content to let the LS500 fulfill the mission for which it was ordered, which is to waft us along in isolation. But if such isolation just happens to involve a few sharp curves, well, "hypocrite" isn't the worst thing we've been called.

More Videos Need to Know: the Lexus LC Convertible Is a Less Than $100K Exotic Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround Lamborghini Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes

See all 37 photos See all 37 photos