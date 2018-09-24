Mini Treasures at the Stancemini Car Club Meet

LONG BEACH, California — Sundays are for church service and resting at home is what my great-aunt told me the last time I visited her. She said that anyone who works all week long should not do laundry or anything that resembles work on Sunday. I took my great-aunt’s advice and bailed on my routine tasks and instead attended a Mini car club meet in Long Beach with my buddy Manny.

The Stancemini car club meet consisted largely of modified Minis and just about every model from the Mini family lineup showed up. At this event all attendees (Mini owner or not) were offered free food, drinks, and a raffle ticket for a goodie bag just for attending. Who gives away free pizza and Coca-Cola at car meets? Stancemini’s founder Michael Leyba.

Mini Cooper enthusiast Michael Leyba founded Stancemini two years ago when he noticed there was not a Mini scene in Los Angeles. “We began with occasional social gatherings that grew to bigger meets and more people started showing up” Leyba said. This prompted Leyba to take the car meets a step further by launching an official membership.

In the five months of the membership being active 257 members worldwide have joined. All Mini enthusiasts are welcome even if you own a stock Mini. A two-year membership costs $40 and with that members get an assigned serial number for unlimited use of promotional discounts for a variety of Mini automotive products. Other perks include events and monthly raffles for product giveaways. There are five designated Stancemini car club leaders in the U.K., Japan, Georgia, California, and Florida.

My Favorite from the Meet: 2016 Mini Cooper Countryman S

Though several cool looking Minis rolled up to the Stancemini Sunday car meet at Heartwell Park in Long Beach a 2016 Mini Cooper S wrapped in a gold color captured my full attention. This 3M gold wrapped Mini Cooper Countryman S has a $10k makeover that took owner Miniminiloverb six months to complete. Browse the gallery below and perhaps you too will find a favorite—enjoy!