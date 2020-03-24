Sure, this Maserati-powered Moke modified by Lazareth has a V-8 engine with almost 11 times the displacement of the original engine. But maybe the wildest nugget about this Lazareth Moke V8M custom is that it's based on an equally crazy amphibious quadricycle.

We should note that it's not exactly a real Mini—it's more of a tribute, inspired by the basic proportions and styling of another tribute to the original. That's right, there are two degrees of separation from the original Mini Moke here. According to Lazareth, there was an homage to the Moke built by an Alsatian guy; his creation was shorter, however, and called the Schmitty. The Lazareth Mokes are actually a tribute to that particular vehicle. Confused? Consider this weird little vehicle a tribute to a tribute. Er, it doesn't matter—read on.

The vehicle's body is made out of aluminum, and in its original amphibious incarnation, the Lazareth Amphibious Moke makes do with a 400-cc water-cooled engine and dual propellers that will allow it to move through the water at a lazy 2.5 mph. That may not even be enough to outrun a slight current, and riding low in the water with little freeboard it looks like an average ski boat's wake would swamp it. But we digress. The V8M version is why we're here, and it is wild.

There's a Maserati-branded Ferrari F136 engine absolutely crammed inside the maybe-Moke's snout. It retains the Maser's automated manual transmission, probably a good thing as there's hardly enough room in the footwell for two pedals, let alone three. There is 460 horsepower on tap, and it's tasked with lugging just 1,874 pounds of V8M. You do the math. It's going to be fun no matter what, but you better have life insurance.

The V8M is for sale. The price? Unlisted and likely steep but negotiable. But Lazareth says this is not a street vehicle. They suggest it'd be a good promotional vehicle, maybe something to star in a film? They won't take it anywhere except a closed course. It'd make one hell of a golf cart, no?

But just listen to it howl! If anything, let the Lazareth at least remind you how positively lovely the F136 engine is. Used Maseratis, especially with the Cambiocorsa gearbox, are dangerously inexpensive. Maybe this gives you the itch to take that plunge. We hope you have deep pockets and a sympathetic mechanic—provided you survive enough miles behind this thing's wheel to face a service interval.

And for any potential buyers of this Lazareth creation, please note before you point the V8M's nose towards Lac de Bourget: It is not amphibious, like the vehicle it is based on! You would regret that aquatic adventure.