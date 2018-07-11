Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop International Orange Edition Looks Juicy

Mini has given its Mini Takes the States rally followers one more reason to look forward to the eight-day road event with the debut of the Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop International Orange Edition.

The marque’s high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) line will show off its latest flavor on both Eastern and Western routes of its road rally. The fun kicks off on July 14, in Portland, Oregon, and in Orlando, Florida and will finish up where the two routes meet in Keystone, Colorado.

JCW is known not only for its performance engineering, but also its visual enhancements. The special edition Hardtop will be decked out in orange from the body to the roof.

“International Orange is a bold color historically used to make great feats of engineering and aerospace design stand out,” said Randy Clements, Mini product planning honcho in a statement.

“In the same way, this exclusive color makes a dramatic statement to the performance of this special Mini John Cooper Works model—one that is sure to stand out among the crowd at Mini Takes the States!”

The JCW Hardtop International Orange Edition is designed with customized decals on the bumpers and black side strips. Along with its other unique exterior features, the JCW is detailed with an edition specific high gloss metallic spoiler, carbon-fiber mirror caps, a custom fuel filler cap, and black door handles.

This Hardtop Mini includes 18-inch double spoke wheels and performance tires. The vehicle also is assembled with a JCW specific chrome tailpipe trim and Pro Exhaust with Bluetooth controlled flaps.

Inside drivers can listen to Sirius XM on the booming Harman Kardon Sound System. Drivers will also cruise comfortably with heated front seats and automatic climate control.

In addition to its touch screen navigation and active driver assistance, the little two-door is equipped with heads up display technology. The vehicle is topped off with a Mini Storage Package, keyless entry, and a panorama roof.

If you like what you see, the JCW Hardtop International Orange Edition starts at $40,750. The limited edition car will be available at dealerships in the fall.