Covering a million miles in a car is nothing new. We’ve read stories about Toyotas, Hondas, and American trucks cresting the seven-figure milestone regularly over the years. Heck, some of the highest mileage cars are from Volvo and Mercedes, with examples even going well beyond a million.

What is noteworthy is when someone cracks one million miles in a short amount of time. For Farrah Haines, it took just five years behind the wheel of her 2013 Hyundai Elantra. An auto-parts delivery driver in Olathe, Kansas, she covered just over 200,000 miles per year since she bought her car new.

Surprisingly, it’s still on its original powertrain. As Haines approached one million, she reached out to Hyundai. Understandably, the company was skeptical of how little time it took. After techs validated the million-mile Hyundai Elantra by pulling onboard data, checking service records, and inspecting engine-block casting numbers, Hyundai presented Haines with its first ever “1M” odometer badge. Now, thanks to her, the 1M badge is available to any other Hyundai owners who have also crested the million-mile mark.

Despite the great lengths her car had traveled, Hyundai felt she was due for an upgrade. As part of the celebration, the automaker surprised her with an all-new 2019 Elantra. It’ll need a 1M badge of its own in 2023 if Haines keeps up her pace.