Nissan Swaps Million-Mile 2007 Frontier for Brand-New 2020 Model

If you can put a million miles on a Nissan Frontier, it turns out the automaker will reward you handsomely. Brian Murphy, an independent delivery driver and original owner of the 2007 Nissan Frontier that rolled its odometer past a certified one-million-mile mark earlier this year, took delivery of a brand-new 2020 Frontier at M'Lady Nissan in Crystal Lake, Illinois, the same dealer from which he bought the 2007 model.

The Million-Mile Frontier, which was a base King Cab model with a four-cylinder and five-speed manual transmission, is being replaced with an updated 2020 King Cab model with the all-new 310-hp 3.8-liter V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission. The new truck is a well-optioned 4x4 SV model and includes options Murphy once considered unnecessary luxuries, such as power windows and locks, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple's Siri Eyes Free. The 2020 model year marks the final one for the current Frontier, which was introduced way back in 2004.

The Million-Mile Frontier's original clutch lasted 801,000 miles, and the truck also had a preventative timing chain replacement at 700,000 miles and a radiator and alternator swap around 450,000 miles. The driver's seat lasted half a million miles before needing replacement, while the original engine has never been apart for major work or rebuilding.

Brian's old truck will go "home" to the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, where it was built, and be put on display in the lobby. The Frontier is now assembled at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Mississippi, also home to the upcoming fully redesigned 2021 Nissan Frontier.

Will Murphy's 2020 Frontier make it to 1 million miles? At 62 years old, he says he plans to reduce his driving and hours over the next several years, but hasn't completely ruled it out. But if he decides to pick up the pace instead, maybe he can eventually get one of the presumably much-improved next-generation trucks.