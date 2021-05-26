Military Discount for the MotorTrend App!

This Memorial Day, MotorTrend wants to say thank you to the proud service members of the United States Military by offering a 40 percent discount on a one-year subscription to the MotorTrend App. In partnership with ID.me, any active service member, veteran, or dependent can enjoy MotorTrend's first military discount when they sign up with a new account.

With 8,000+ episodes of car shows to choose from—including MotorTrend App exclusives like Roadkill, Faster With Finnegan, Top Gear America, Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew, and so much more—we have something for every kind of car enthusiast on the planet.

Don't like cars that much? How about humor, camaraderie, touching anecdotes, history, and adults acting like children simply because it's fun to watch? Great! Because that's all on the MotorTrend App, too. We've become very good at disguising that stuff as car-themed entertainment over our 70-plus years of creating the automotive media you love.

MotorTrend Partners with ID.me

How is MotorTend able to offer this discount to the proud service members of the United States Military? We couldn't do it without ID.me, a service dedicated to streamlining and securing the process of identity verification for service members, first responders, and organizations. ID.me provides rapid identity verification for service members and first responders, a streamlined identity gateway for organizations that receive multiple third-party identity providers, document verification, multi-factor authentication, and more.

How to Get 40% Off the MotorTrend App

