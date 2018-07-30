Milan Red is Another Big Bucks Bird That Wants to Fly

Got €2 million euro or about $2.34 million dollars at today’s exchange rates for a new set of wheels? Say hello to the Milan Red, an Austrian supercar named after a bird of prey.

Milan Automotive states that it will build only 99 examples and at least 18 of those are already spoken for.

If you already have a Bugatti, Pagani, or a Koenigsegg in the garage, it might be time to sell one off to make room for this rare bird. Or not.

Milan Red packs a potent quad turbo 6.2-liter V-8 engine in back that delivers 1,325 horsepower and 1,303 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.

The V-8 is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. No hybrid or electric assist chicanery is needed says its maker. AVL and Pankl Racing Systems will supply other important bits we are told.

The carbon-fiber car weighs 2,866 pounds and can sprint from 0-62 mph in a claimed 2.47 seconds. Top speed is set above 249 mph.

It has a wheelbase of 108.3-inches and measures 186.6 x 84.9 x 47.1-inches (L x W x H). And here’s a new twist, the Milan Red has three driving modes—Glide, Hunt, and Attack. We’re guessing the Eco mode is probably Glide. Not much info has been released about the interior, other than it will feature a heart monitor on the dash. Neat.

“Nowadays you can drive an artistic car, a high-tech-monster, a throne on four wheels—or a car, that only serves one purpose: stealing the show. And this is where we come into play,” said Markus Fux, Milan CEO in a statement.