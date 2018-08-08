/ Mid-Engine Corvette Race Car Spied Testing

As anticipation builds for the official unveiling of Chevrolet’s mid-engine Corvette production car—expected to bow at January’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit—the racing version of the C8 today broke cover at the Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

These photos above, courtesy of sportscar365.com, show certain aerodynamic pieces on the race car, speculated to be named C8.R in Corvette Racing tradition. The overall shape of the production-based GTE-class racer, though camouflaged, does not appear far removed from our recent rendering of the production version seen here below. We also expect the race car to make its first public appearance at the Detroit show this winter.

Built by General Motors’ racing partner Pratt & Miller engineering in Michigan, the C8.R could make its racing debut sometime late during the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, ahead of its full-time, two-car factory program beginning with the 2020 sports car racing season.

According to sportscar365.com, Corvette Racing boss Doug Fehan has said today’s front-engine C7.R race cars will once again compete in next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, as that race will not allow “newly homologated cars due to it being a round of the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship season.” However, it would not be a surprise to see Corvette Racing run the C8.R in actual competition at some stage next year, in preparation for the team’s permanent switchover to the mid-engine layout for the following season.

Check out more photos of the mid-engine Corvette in our gallery below.