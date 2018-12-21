Chevrolet hasn’t confirmed plans for a mid-engine Corvette, but evidence for its impending arrival is mounting. New pictures of the sports car have surfaced on Instagram, and this prototype looks a little different than the last one we saw in September.

The front vents are no longer covered in white camo like on the previous prototype. This change makes them look even more pronounced, a good look for the sports car. However, we can tell this area still isn’t ready for production. In addition to the new front vents, the car shows off thin headlights with daytime running lights, and a slick new set of black wheels.

Another photo shows off the rear end, which also looks different. The taillights are covered by black camo, but you can still see rear vents poking through just below. Like the previous prototype, it receives dual exhaust pipes on either side. The pictures were posted by Instagram users rhurren505 and njhurren.

Powertrain specs remain unclear at this point, but we’ve heard it could offer 4.2-liter and 5.5-liter dual-overhead-cam V-8 engines. Forced induction could also be in the cards. Citing unnamed sources, GM Authority reports that the mid-engine Corvette will likely debut this coming summer. The new report also claims Chevy will unveil the car at a standalone event rather than a major auto show. Reportedly, electrical issues have delayed the car’s debut.

Check out our previous pictures of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette in the gallery below.