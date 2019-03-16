Thanks to a leak of what appears to be the mid-engine Corvette’s key fob, we’ve seen paperwork that suggests the C8 will be sold as a 2020 model. But it seems Chevrolet may have to rectify a few reported issues to hold to that timing.

According to a new report from Hagerty, the mid-engine Corvette has been held up for three reasons. The first matches an earlier rumor we’d heard, which is that development engineers are having a hard time working out all the bugs in the car’s electrical system. The second is that the design team is still fighting with the development engineers over some unspecified issue. Hagerty theorizes it may be related to visibility, ergonomics, or possibly cabin layout, but it can’t say for sure.

The third issue, however, might be the most interesting. Supposedly, the mid-engine Corvette’s chassis can’t handle the power of its near-1,000-hp twin-turbo V-8. Hagerty says its source claims the twist from the engine bent the spaceframe enough in at least one prototype to break the glass in the rear hatch. Assuming that’s true, the car’s launch should absolutely be delayed, and we can’t help but assume GM is much happier to see discussion centered on how the top-trim C8 is simply too powerful rather than the other rumored issues.

As for when we’ll actually see the mid-engine Corvette, Hagerty theorizes that the big reveal will take place at the National Corvette Museum’s 25th anniversary celebration in August. And while the 1,000-hp version will likely be much more expensive, a base version making around 500 horsepower may start somewhere in the $60,000 to $70,000 range. That’s certainly not cheap, but compared to other mid-engine supercars, that Cayman-level price would be a steal.