Technically, Chevrolet has yet to officially confirm that it’s working on a mid-engine C8 Corvette, but it may as well just come out and admit it. We’ve seen prototypes testing at the Nürburgring, in the snow, and even at the McDonald’s drive-through. At this point, the question is when it will be revealed, not whether it exists. In fact, we’re pretty sure a recent FCC filing has even leaked photos of the key.

Huf Huelsbeck & Fuerst, a German automotive parts supplier, is the company behind the filing. In addition to tire pressure monitoring and telematics systems, it also specializes in manufacturing electronic locking systems for cars. Considering Huf has a history of working with General Motors and Chevrolet specifically, it’s entirely reasonable to believe the key shown here is the real deal. And the newly updated Corvette logo on the back makes it about as clear as possible that we’re looking at a Corvette key.

Assuming these photos really do show the next-generation, mid-engine Corvette’s key—the outline of the car shown on several of the buttons has clear mid-engine proportions—they reveal all sorts of little details. For example, it looks like the car will offer rear storage in addition to a front trunk, as there would be no reason to be able to remotely open the rear of a mid-engine car otherwise.

The bottom button appears to be some sort of power-retractable roof, which would mean the Corvette will be offered with either a powered targa or hardtop. Finally, while there could still be a manual option, the remote-start button suggests this key goes to a car with either an automatic or dual-clutch transmission. The design also appears identical to a fob that leaked online last month wearing a Cadillac crest rather than the Vette’s crossed flags. That could mean the rumored Cadillac version of the mid-engine Corvette is also happening.

If you read through the test report, a few more details emerge. Not only did Huf describe it as a “General Motors Keyfob,” it also listed it as a “GM MY20 B1 KEYFOB.” We can’t be certain, but to us, that looks a lot like confirmation that the mid-engine Corvette will be sold as a 2020 model. Assuming that’s correct, there’s a good chance Chevrolet will reveal the mid-engine Corvette relatively soon.

A Detroit auto show appearance would make the most sense, and would give the final January iteration of the event—it will move to June starting in 2020—a blockbuster cornerstone reveal. But with a car this important, we wouldn’t put it past Chevrolet to do a standalone premiere. If that’s the case, who knows when we’ll officially see the mid-engine Corvette. Let’s just hope it’s sooner rather than later because the possibility of an 850-hp mid-engine Corvette has us more than a little impatient.

Source: FCC via Carscoops