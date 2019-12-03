This past weekend, a Ferrari F2002 F1 race car once driven by ace Michael Schumacher sold at RM Sotheby's first-ever Abu Dhabi auction for $6,643,750. That is a lot of money, but the sum doesn't beat the $7,504,000 record price that an ex-Schumacher Ferrari F2001 sold for at an RM auction back in 2017.

Ferrari F2002 chassis number 219 was used during Scuderia Ferrari's 2002 season, with both Schumacher and his teammate, Rubens Barrichello, using the car over the course of the year en route to Schumacher's fifth Formula 1 Drivers' Championship. The Rory Byrne-designed F2002 boasted a lighter chassis, a further developed 3.0-liter V-10 engine fused to a titanium gearbox, and a host of aero and cooling changes versus the prior season's F2001 car.

First tested by Barrichello at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, F2002 chassis 219 was then tested at Ferrari's private Fiorano race track in Maranello, Italy, before being sent to the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola. Barrichello used 219 to qualify second behind Schumacher for race day, but Schumacher then used 219 in the actual race, finishing 18 seconds ahead of the Brazilian to win.

Schumacher later used 219 to qualify on pole at the Spanish Grand Prix and to qualify third at the Austrian Grand Prix, winning the race after Ferrari's team orders demanded race-leading Barrichello to let the German driver through. Schumacher also finished second with 219 behind David Coulthard's McLaren at the Monaco Grand Prix before using the same car to win at the French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours, securing his fifth consecutive championship and tying Argentinian driver Juan Manuel Fangio for most F1 Drivers' Championships at the time.

The same Japanese collector who purchased the car from Scuderia Ferrari in 2012 was behind the sale in Abu Dhabi. Both the engine and transmission will be rebuilt at Ferrari before the lucky new owner takes delivery at Fiorano. Part of the proceeds from the auction are being donated to the Schumacher family's Keep Fighting Foundation. Michael Schumacher, of course, has been largely confined to hospitals, then his various homes as he attempts to recover from a 2013 skiing accident that resulted in brain damage. Part of the proceeds from the auction are being donated to the Schumacher family's Keep Fighting Foundation. In another special turn to the sale, RM's photographs for the listing include shots of chassis number 219 being driven by Schumacher's son and F2 driver Mick Schumacher driving the car for the first time.