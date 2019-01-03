A new special exhibit called “Michael 50” that honors legendary Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher opened at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello to mark the F1 champion’s 50th birthday on January 3.
The exhibit charts the German driver’s incredible, record-breaking F1 career in the museum’s Hall of Victories, a run that included seven driver’s championships, 91 wins, and 155 podium finishes.
On display are the most important Ferrari single-seaters driven by Schumacher during his 11 years with the Scuderia, including the F310, F399, F1-2000, F2002, F2004, and 248 F1. Road cars Schumacher helped develop, such as the 430 Scuderia and the Ferrari California, are also featured in the exhibit.
The Michael 50 exhibit was organized in partnership with the Keep Fighting Foundation, which undertakes road-safety initiatives and other charitable actions. Its formation was inspired by Schumacher, who remains in guarded condition after suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.