We've daydreamed lately about classic cars, even more so than usual. Whether it's just summertime wistfulness or the siren's call of Bring a Trailer, we can't get enough of the vintage stuff. Specifically, MG and its many Lilliputian sports cars have us in a nostalgic tizzy, owing to their adorable and ever-eager demeanor and endless accessibility. Plus, is it just us, or have the MGA and MGB only gotten more beautiful with age?

Regardless, we couldn't help ourselves from putting together a set of MG-specific photos as part of our ongoing archival deep dive series. We didn't limit ourselves to any particular model, but most of this is of the post-war variety. As always, we picked out a few of our favorites, but make sure you don't miss the full gallery.

Ferrari 330 P4 and MG MGB

See all 26 photos

Imagine the sound the MG MGB driver enjoyed as the V-12-powered P4 blasted by the little roadster at Brands hatch in the U.K. Also, bonus points for the Ferrari's slight body damage in the front quarter panel.

MG MGB With 289 V-8

See all 26 photos

Not much is known about this hot-rod MG MGB other than the titular 289 V-8 swap, presumably of the Ford variety. Beyond the hotter engine, the aggressive stance is almost perfect.

MG MGB GT: Clamped!

See all 26 photos

Not even classic cars are immune to traffic laws. This MG MGB GT got the boot in London for illegal parking.

Oh, to Be in St. Tropez (With an MGA)

Â

We admit that much of what we romanticize about when it comes to old MGs is cruising top-down in equally alluring locales. Here's what the harbor parking lot in St. Tropez looked like in the 1960s.

MG MGB GT Cross Section at Auto Show

See all 26 photos

The title says it all. Wonder where that fantastic cutaway model is today? Sadly, it's likely scrapped.

Peter Criss of Kiss and His MG TF

See all 26 photos

This one was unexpected. Check out Kiss drummer Peter Criss and his excellent little MG TF roadster.

A Sports Coupe Fit for Royalty

See all 26 photos

Even Prince Charles couldn't resist the charm of the elegant little MG MGB GT, seen here in use after a riding session.