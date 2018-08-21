Mercedes Teases Concept Inspired by Silver Arrow for Pebble Beach

Mercedes debuted the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 concept coupe in 2016 at Pebble Beach, only to follow up with the equally stunning cabriolet version last year. Naturally, we have high expectations for what the automaker plans on doing this year. The automaker will carry on the tradition with yet another concept, and this one appears to take inspiration from the Silver Arrow race cars of yesteryear.

The automaker hasn’t released any concrete information leading to the reveal. But Daimler Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener has posted a few teasers for the new showcar on his Instagram page. He used the hashtags “eqsilverarrow” and “SwitchToEQ,” hinting at an electric powertrain for this sultry remake.

In this video, we can clearly see the concept’s long and low proportions that have been taken from the Mercedes Silver Arrow race cars of the 1930s and beyond.

Stay tuned for the big reveal this Friday at Monterey Car Week. In the meantime, check out these other teasers Wagener has put out prior to Pebble Beach.