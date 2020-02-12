Mercedes-Benz is dipping its proverbial toes into the recreational vehicle business's waters with its 2020 Metris Weekender camper van. With a pop-top roof and sleeping accommodations for four, the Weekender is a miniature home away from home, even if it forgoes certain luxuries such as a built-in kitchen and storage cabinets (a pull-out kitchen is an available option). Want to go full camper? You're in luck.

Peace Vans, the company responsible for the design and packaging of the Weekender's camper kit, makes a Full Camper conversion for the Metris separate from the factory offering. Like the Weekender, the Metris Full Camper includes a three-across rear bench seat that folds down to sleep two, as well as a pop-up roof with sleeping space for another pair of travelers.

Where it differs, though, is in its integration of a full kitchen replete with built-in cabinetry. Seriously, this thing has just about everything and the literal and figurative kitchen sink. Two-burner stove? Check. Mini-fridge? You know it. There also is a 5.3-gallon water tank to ensure the aforementioned sink is a functioning piece of interior decor. Plus, Peace Vans equips the Full Camper with cabinetry (made of Italian plywood) for storing pots, pans, dishes, silverware, and anything else one might need on the road.

The Full Camper conversion doesn't come cheap, and at $39,995 (not including the van itself) it costs a cool $15,000 more than the company's Weekender kit. The conversion also lacks the backing of Mercedes, which means the three-pointed star's warranty won't cover the van's associated camping gear, as it does in the kitchenless Metris Weekender.

It also means consumers will need to purchase a Metris of their own and then have Peace Vans convert it to Full Camper spec. The Mercedes-backed Metris Weekender, meanwhile, will sell through the German brand's dealer network beginning in the spring at an expected price of $70,000.

Of course, there's nothing stopping Mercedes from eventually putting its weight behind a Metris Full Camper, as well. If so, expect such a model to cost at least $85,000. Beggars can't be choosers, though, and for now, we're just happy Mercedes sells the Metris Weekender at all—and that the same outfit behind that model sells this more involved conversion.