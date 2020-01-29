Mercedes-Maybach made a total of 99 G650 Landaulets and not one of those was officially sent to the United States. Fortunately, North American elites—at least those who haven't already found a way to squirrel one of these onto the continent on skids greased with cash—now have the opportunity to own this ultra-rare G-Wagen model courtesy of Specialty Car Collection in Hollywood, California, which is selling the white example featured in the YouTube video below.

While this G650 is no longer brand-new, it certainly has seen very little use given the mere 47 miles displayed on its odometer. Clearly, the original purchaser didn't want to risk devaluing this Gelandewagen by, you know, driving it. And, trust us, this G650 is not devalued in the least. The exotic car dealership selling it is asking for a cool $1.8 million-almost $500,000 more than the very last brand-new Landaulet, which sold at a Bonhams auction in 2017.

It's a shame that this SUV wasn't used more. Ignoring its rarity, the G650 Landaulet is a truly capable off-road machine. Beneath its silly half-convertible body sit portal axles borrowed from the even crazier G63 6x6 and a burly 600-plus-hp twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12. The result? Off-road prowess like you'd expect from a G-class, with the coddling, effortless sense of luxury that's synonymous with the Maybach sub-brand.

If the Landaulet model looks kind of, er, off, it's probably due to its more than 20 inches of additional wheelbase length relative to a standard G-wagen. This pays huge dividends for back-seat space: Unlike a normal G, there is plenty of room for those in the rear of the Landaulet to stretch out and enjoy themselves, be it by lowering the tiny fabric section of the roof or using the seats' built-in massage function. Why not try both at the same time, perhaps while fiddling with the individual rear entertainment screens or enjoying a beverage that's been chilled or heated by the SUV's temperature-controlled cupholders? There's also a power-operated glass partition that closes off communication between the front and rear-seat passengers.

Like the free market itself, the G650 Landaulet is both incredible and ridiculous, with a stronger benefit to those with way more money than you have. If you're among the lucky upper crust that happens to have $1.8 million burning a hole in your pocket, then we suggest spending it on this beautiful monstrosity.