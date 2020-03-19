We know this isn't exactly prime time to begin thinking about spending vast sums of money on a car. Perhaps you spent it all on toilet paper, or even if you've got cash laying around, the economy's shakiness is giving you pause. So, instead of telling you to buy this Mercedes-Benz R-Class that's for sale on Bring a Trailer, we'll just say it is worth a good, hard look—you know, to appreciate its insanity.

Mercedes made the R-Class from 2007 to 2013, and yes, it was two sliding doors away from a minivan, much like the original Chrysler Pacifica. This particular R-Class is the R63 AMG, one of the most interesting and rarest Mercedes-AMG products made on this side of Y2K. Mostly, this is because it is an R-Class—again, a tall, wagonlike, almost-minivan thing—with a 503-hp 6.2-liter V-8 under its hood.

That by itself is pretty nutty, but there are some people who firmly believe power is all thing to all people. As for the rest of humanity? Well, the R63 was built for only one model year. Clearly, the seller of this R63 fit among the power-hungry cohort. Their Benz has been supercharged and now makes a claimed 700 horsepower—Hellcat muscle, in a van. Not only that, but this black on black beauty has been done up to the nines in the pursuit of performance (and, okay, style).

The seller installed a suspension lowering kit for that ultimate family hauler stance, long tube exhaust headers to amplify the V-8's voice, and, best of all, custom 21-inch Monoblock-style wheels. The wheels are styled after those (much smaller rims) on the W124 E-Class AMG Hammer, and each one was custom-milled from solid billet of aluminum. They were designed via a proportionally correct 3D scan of an original AMG Monoblock wheels, and come wrapped in modern Michelin Pilot Supersport tires.

If you're in the market for a minivan or similar, go no further in your search.This badass machine is significantly cooler than any people mover you could buy new today. If you're still on the fence after hearing about all the awesome details, we're sorry you already regret that toilet-paper binge.