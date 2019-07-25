Awesome Photos of the Mightiest Mercedes-Benzes Ever

Rolling up to any event in Mercedes-Benz G-class—whether it’s shiny or covered in mud—is always impressive, but if you really want to make a statement, a monster Unimog in golden yellow with a crew cab would be damn hard to beat. Sure, you can’t really park it on most streets and its four-cylinder engine only makes 231 horsepower (the original 1949 Unimog had just 25 horses, though), but it looks totally bad-ass. To celebrate milestone anniversaries for the two vehicles, Mercedes-Benz gathered these icons for a photo shoot in what the marque calls a “summit of the off-road giants.”

The G-wagen is celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2019, while the short-nose Unimog is marking its 70th year in production after initial designs started in 1946. Fun fact: Unimog is short for “Universal-Motorgerät,” or “Universal Motor Machine,” and was initially conceived as a multipurpose vehicle for agricultural uses. Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger used to keep both a G and a Unimog in his giant garage, and both vehicles also made an appearance as dinosaur ambulances in Jurassic World in 2015.

Read More

The 2019 G550 Is an Automobile All-Star

Bonkerballs: Mercedes-AMG G63 Driven!

I’ve Died and Gone to Unimog Heaven

Mercedes-Benz has also announced the opening of its G-class Experience Center, where new and prospective G customers can try out the mighty machines. It’s located on the former Nittner Air Base in Feldkirchen, which is just south of Graz, Austria, where new G-classes are minted. The Unimog was built in Gaggenau (where it also has its own museum) before production moved to Wörth. Mercedes has created more than 260 model variants of the Unimog, and it has moved in excess of 350,000 units over the brute’s history. Enjoy checking out these big boys in action in the gallery below: