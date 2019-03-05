Last year Mercedes revealed the EQC 400, the first model it plans to sell under its all-electric EQ sub-brand. The crossover promises to be quick, quiet, and every bit a Mercedes. So what’s next for EQ? Apparently, it’s an electric, lightly facelifted V-class van called the EQV.

Technically, the van coming to the Geneva auto show is a concept, but Mercedes says we’ll see the production version in September at the Frankfurt motor show. So while a few things may change between now and then, what you see here will go on sale sometime next year.

A 201-hp electric motor powers the front wheels with the help of a fixed-ratio transmission. And despite the EQV’s size, Mercedes promises a 249-mile range thanks to a 100-kWh battery pack. On a fast-charger, it’s said to restore 62 miles of range in about 15 minutes. Mercedes’ range estimate for the EQV is identical to that of the EQC, so we can assume it’s also based on Europe’s somewhat optimistic WLTP standard, which means you could expect slightly less range in EPA testing.

But while you might assume Mercedes intends for the EQV to be used as a work van, one look at the cabin shows that’s not the case. It’s a true luxury van that will be available with seating for six, seven, or eight passengers. If you’ve seen the inside of the V-class, Europe’s substantially fancier version of our Metris, you’ve basically seen the EQV. This version is just covered in blue and black leather with gold contrast stitching.

Interestingly, the center console still features the V-class’s auto start/stop button, which is a little odd considering the EQV is fully electric and has no engine to start or stop. Perhaps we can get an explanation from the execs on the Geneva show stand.