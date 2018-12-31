Few factory vehicles are better-equipped to handle harsh terrain than a Mercedes-Benz G-class, but even if your rig is rough and ready, plenty of skill and knowledge are still required to drive off-road capably. For those looking to tackle gnarly mud, Mercedes shows how it’s done in a video the brand posted to YouTube. Guiding us through the process is Jessi Combs, professional driver and automotive fabricator best known for her work on the shows Overhaulin’ and All Girls Garage.

Redesigned for 2019, the Mercedes-Benz G-class is even more off-road-ready than before, including a more user-friendly differential system now has “at ready” pre-lock lights that inform the driver the selected diff will automatically lock if needed. Mercedes also added a new G-mode that optimizes the suspension damping, throttle, and steering for off-roading when low-range is selected or the center diff is locked. The G-wagen’s fording depth has also increased to 27.6 inches, as well. To see how well the aforementioned can handle mud, as well as learn some tricks of the trade, check out the clip below: