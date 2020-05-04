For the right buyer, this 1975 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman—the onetime favored limousine of the hyperwealthy and/or autocratic—could be a dream come true. The previous owner's dream was to build a W100 limousine that preserved as much of the character as the original as possible but which had a modernized interior fitted with Mercedes-Maybach's latest creature comforts (at the time of the build, which lasted from 2007 to 2014).

As you can imagine, doing something like this right isn't cheap. Autoleitner claims that €3,000,000 ($3.3 million at today's exchange rate) was spent on the conversion. And such a personal dream doesn't always translate into universal appeal. The interior looks wonderfully well done, but the anachronism could be jarring to those expecting a vintage experience inside.

Then again, who can argue with some of the Maybach's most compelling features in such a charismatic package? This 600 features a dimmable Maybach panoramic roof, a refrigerator and minibar, folding work tables, a smattering of Swarovski crystal, and heaps of leather with contrasting cream stitching.

