This Epic $2.4 Million Mercedes-Benz 600 Limo Has a Modern Maybach Interior
Dutch customizer Autoleitner built this dictator-grade Pullman to have vintage character but modern amenities.
For the right buyer, this 1975 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman—the onetime favored limousine of the hyperwealthy and/or autocratic—could be a dream come true. The previous owner's dream was to build a W100 limousine that preserved as much of the character as the original as possible but which had a modernized interior fitted with Mercedes-Maybach's latest creature comforts (at the time of the build, which lasted from 2007 to 2014).
As you can imagine, doing something like this right isn't cheap. Autoleitner claims that €3,000,000 ($3.3 million at today's exchange rate) was spent on the conversion. And such a personal dream doesn't always translate into universal appeal. The interior looks wonderfully well done, but the anachronism could be jarring to those expecting a vintage experience inside.
Then again, who can argue with some of the Maybach's most compelling features in such a charismatic package? This 600 features a dimmable Maybach panoramic roof, a refrigerator and minibar, folding work tables, a smattering of Swarovski crystal, and heaps of leather with contrasting cream stitching.
The W100's 6.3-liter M100 V-8 engine is still intact, having not been excised for a W240 Maybach 5.5-liter twin-turbo V-12 or 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12. In fact, it and the transmission are matching-numbers pieces. And to add further legitimacy to its transformation, the seller claims that Mercedes-Benz Classic collaborated in the conversion. And don't forget the most important part of any 600: the flag-holders. They're in place, so whatever dictatorship this 600 is destined for can make it known to everyone else on the road that the autocrat inside has a taste for the classics but also values comfort and convenience.
