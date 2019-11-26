Anybody can drive a new or classic Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen—if you can afford one. The boxy and iconic Benz has been available for more than four decades—only receiving its first full redesign for 2019—but only select G-wagens can be airlifted by a helicopter via built-in hooks. Those include the "Wolf" military-spec models, such as the 1991 250GD featured here.

This particular rig is now known as the "White Wolf" and was restored and upgraded by Expedition Motor Company (EMC), a New Jersey-based company that specializes in restoring decommissioned 1990-1993 two-door/cabriolet 250GD Wolf G-wagens.

The shop spent more than 1,000 hours to completely overhaul this Wolf, with the result finished in M-B original white paint and sporting an EMC-signature black convertible soft top. The company's complete frame-off restoration of course returns the vehicle to like-new condition, but it also adds plenty of modern comforts, such as ice-cold A/C for excursions both on and off the beaten path. The White Wolf has a G-wagen-spec fold-down windshield and EMC bumpers, as well as upgraded LED headlamps, a set of fender-mounted turn indicators with guards, a snorkel kit, Eibach springs, Bilstein monotube shocks, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A rubber. There's also a jerry-can holder with black canister we'd recommend making use of if you plan to be gone a while. The aforementioned airlift hooks were also bolstered by "interior steel reinforcements per the original configuration" according to EMC.

Per the G's original badge, the engine bay houses a Mercedes OM602 2.5-liter inline-five diesel that's been completely rebuilt per EMC's usual specs, and which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The White Wolf's transfer case and locking differentials were also rebuilt.

The cabin has been outfitted with $2,150 in options, including marine-grade brown vinyl upholstery on the seats and front door cards, oak panels on the cargo floor and sides, and fancy diamond-pattern floormats from EMC in the footwells. A period-look VDO Bluetooth audio setup, Vintage Air climate control, USB ports, and a hidden Retro Antenna system are also part of the package.

If you don't want a ragtop Wolf-wagen, the company says it will also build a hardtop version, but plan on dropping at least $90,000 for the privilege—that's EMC's starting price for its exquisitely restored G's.