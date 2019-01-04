The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Is Gonna Be a Rip-Snorter

The new Mercedes-Benz A-class is quite good. It may currently be the least-expensive car in the company’s U.S. lineup, but unlike the old CLA-class—which is on hiatus—it actually feels like a proper Mercedes. Beyond the base car, a sportier A35 AMG variant is in the works—as is a full-bore and even more powerful A45. But just how powerful will that range-topper actually be? Can it significantly top the 375 horsepower of the similarly sized CLA45 and GLA45?

It seems that will depend on which version of the A45 you buy. Even though Mercedes has yet to release official specifications for the A45, HUK24, an online insurance company in Germany, already lists power outputs for both the A45 and the A45 S on its site. First reported by Motor1, the insurance company states the A45 will make 382 hp, while the S version will crank out an impressive 416 horses. That power will come from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, giving the A45 S a specific output of 208 hp/liter. That’s, uh, impressive.

When the A45 S is officially revealed, most likely at the Geneva motor show in March, expect it to be shown in hatchback form. But don’t assume we won’t get the car here. It’s true we won’t get a hatchback, but AMG chief Tobias Moers has indicated that Mercedes plans to sell at least one hot A-class sedan here. It just has to decide whether to pick one or offer both, although the price of the S version could be high enough to keep it from our buy-by-the-pound vehicle market. But either way, we’d be willing to bet there’s an A45 sedan in our future. Based on the basic goodness of the regular A220 sedan, we’ll assume it will be a little more well-rounded than the CLA45 AMG was.