Meet the Automobile Editors at the 2018 Highway Earth Car Show

The 2018 Highway Earth car show is almost upon us and in the past several years since its inception, it’s quickly become one of our favorite automotive events in the greater Los Angeles area.

Automobile magazine is sponsoring the show for a second consecutive year and we’ll have several of our editors on hand with some of our hot Four Seasons vehicles along with cars we personally own and a recently rebuilt Porsche 964 RS courtesy of local Porsche shop, Workshop 5001.

Stop by our booth for a free magazine and stickers, or just to hang out with our staffers. We’ll also be giving out an Automobile award for our favorite car of the show, assuming our editors are actually able to agree on a single car!

This year’s Highway Earth show is filled to capacity with 170 diverse cars registered at the Franklin Canyon Park venue. That said, if you bring a special car the organizers may just find a spot to display it. Several car clubs will be in attendance, including the Citroen and Alfa Romeo clubs, as well as plenty of British MGs and Triumphs.

Special guest and former factory Shelby race driver Allen Grant will even be at the show with his personal Shelby Cobra. If last year’s even was any indication, there should be plenty of Porsches, some American muscle, and several Italian exotics on hand as well. The Highway Earth show is without a doubt an eclectic one, with something for everyone.

Show time is Sunday, June 24 2018 from 7 am to 2 pm at Franklin Canyon Park in Beverly Hills, California, and both parking and admission for spectators is completely free. For more information, check out highwayearth.com. And don’t forget your sunblock, hat and camera!