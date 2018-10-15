McLaren Speedtail Will Make More Than 986 Horsepower

McLaren is revealing more details about the Speedtail ahead of its debut, which we now know takes place later this month on October 26. It also put out this teaser image that previews the Speedtail’s sinewy body.

The spiritual successor to the F1 will make more than 986 hp from a gas-electric powertrain, McLaren confirmed. As we previously reported, the model will have a central driver seat and two passenger seats on either side, and it will exceed the 243-mph top speed of the F1 road car. The model’s exact top speed will be announced upon the Speedtail’s reveal, but we know it will be the highest of any McLaren ever.

From the teaser image, we can see the car will have a sculpted and low-slung rear end. Other than that, McLaren promises, “Its design will be futuristic and highly streamlined, incorporating exquisite new materials to facilitate limitless possibilities for tailoring through McLaren Special Operations (MSO).”

Only 106 cars are being produced, the same number of F1s that were sold. Each Speedtail commands a price of £1.75 million, which equates to roughly $2.3 million at current exchange rates. Unsurprisingly, all copies of the hyper grand tourer have been spoken for. Production will begin at the end of 2019.

The McLaren Speedtail will be revealed to the lucky 106 customers at a private event in London. The rest of us will see it debut online at cars.mclaren.com on October 26.