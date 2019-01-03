McLaren Speedtail: In-Depth with the 1,036-HP Stunner

Yet no matter how fast McLaren runs, no matter how many new products it develops and releases, the company still can’t outrun history. The F1, McLaren’s first road car, remains the supercar against which all others are measured. A few cars have gone faster since then (it was released in 1993, after all), and many can accelerate harder or go around a track quicker. But for purity of purpose, engineering ingenuity, elegance of execution, and raw excitement, the F1 is still king. So when McLaren revives the three-seater layout and central driving position, it better know what it’s doing. Understandably it doesn’t want us to think of its new Speedtail as an F1 replacement, but when you tap into that heritage, you must be prepared to measure up to the highest standards imaginable.

