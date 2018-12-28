Trouble Spec’ing Your McLaren Speedtail? Here Are Some Ideas

McLaren has already taken deposits for all 106 planned copies of its Speedtail hypercar, and now it’s time for those customers to begin personalizing their examples. While the British automaker likely will allow owners to do whatever they like, it has created and announced three design collections to help provide some ideas.

The first is called “Urbane,” and is intended to be subdued and refined. As an example, McLaren created a “Stratosphere” theme that sees the Speedtail rendered in a glossy, exposed carbon-fiber finish with light blue anodized and brushed aluminum brightwork. Platinum badging with carbon inlays is applied, and the cabin has a light blue driver’s seat and light grey passenger seats, navy stitching, and more brushed aluminum.

The “Visionary” collection is characterized as “purposeful” and ranging from “moody to opulent.” The “Astral”-themed example is said to have been inspired by the U.K.’s nautical heritage, although it may not seem that way at first glance with its bright orange exterior, which also has a silver pinstripe, glossy carbon-fiber trim, and 18-karat white-gold and carbon badging. Inside, the passenger seats are covered in navy nubuck, while the driver gets full aniline navy hides.

The final collection is “sporty and futuristic” and called “Dynamic.” Shown at the top of this post, the sample “Bloodline” colorway features red exterior paint and gloss-black, diamond-cut wheels with light copper edging, as well as silver brake calipers. The cabin has red full-aniline leather on the central seat and semi-aniline white leather on the outboard ones, while quartz white carbon accents were applied to the steering wheel, paddle shifters, and window and door surrounds.

The three-seater features a gas-electric hybrid powertrain good for a staggering 1,035 horsepower, and is promised to be the fastest and quickest McLaren ever built. The company says the car is capable of hitting 186 mph in 12.8 seconds, and that its top speed is 250 mph. The build number of 106 references the number of original F1s sold between 1993 and 1998, and first deliveries of the Speedtail are expected in early 2020, with prices around $2.3 million plus tax. For more on the Speedtail’s design, check out our own Robert Cumberford’s in-depth analysis.