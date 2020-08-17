Your Kid Can Now Own and Drive a (Tiny) McLaren Senna Hypercar

McLaren is giving the youngest of car enthusiasts an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Senna hypercar, and for a steal, too. At $582, the electric ride-on toy a far cry from the actual Senna's million-dollar price tag, even if it is a bit more expensive than most comparable toy cars.

The McLaren Senna ride-on has a surprising number of features. Along with functioning brakes and brake lights, the model comes with working dihedral doors, even if the latter aren't exactly necessary for ingress and egress. An authentic push-to-start button releases the Senna's sonorous engine sounds, and there is even a functional infotainment system that can play audio through a USB device or SD card. Buyers can choose between six colors: black, white, orange, blue, red, and yellow with green accents. That last color scheme is available on mini-Sennas purchased through McLaren retailers.

The toy is targeted at kids ages 3 to 6. But limber adults may be able to squeeze in, too. Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was able to take the toy car for a test drive to assess its capabilities, McLaren says.

One thing the toy car obviously doesn't have is the Senna's raucous twin-turbo V-8. In the real Senna, this engine makes 789 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Our colleagues at MotorTrend clocked the supercar hitting 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. This one can't even hit 60 mph, so acceleration comparisons are pretty moot.

