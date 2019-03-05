McLaren Reveals Plans for a Super Duper Grand Tourer

But the Speedtail, as fabulous as it is, wasn’t the big news from McLaren during CEO Mike Flewitt’s presentation. Instead, flashing briefly on the screen was a camouflaged car he teased that he said will be a special grand-touring model. Flewitt indicated that it will be a grand-touring-themed variant along the lines of the marque’s 570GT, but bigger and more powerful. McLaren says it will be designed for long range, but also to be light and extremely capable. Interestingly, McLaren says it will not fall into one of its Sport, Super, or Ultimate Series buckets, so this car will be more than just a 720GT.

McLaren wasn’t ready to announce a name for the car but at its show presentation it featured the above video with the heavily camo’d car ripping through some twisty roads and doing its grand-touring thing. Given that McLaren has been adamant that it will not build an SUV, a car like this makes sense for customers who want more comfort and room for gear in their mid-engined supercar. We’ll know more in a couple of months.