Gentlemen, start your engines! McLaren Racing revealed its official livery for its No. 66 car that will compete in this year’s Indy 500 with Fernando Alonso at the wheel. The Woking-built wonder features Papaya Orange paint as a tribute to Bruce McLaren’s first Formula 1 Grand Prix entry in 1966 and a complementary touch of blue paint as a shout out to the team’s racing heritage. The car’s number is the same as worn by Mark Donohue’s Penske-run M16 that won at the Brickyard in 1972.

McLaren’s No. 66 race car will test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month and its sister test car will get a shakedown this week at the Texas Motor Speedway with Alonso behind the wheel.

“I’m excited we are finally able to reveal to the world the No. 66 car which I’ll be racing with McLaren at the Indy 500 in May. The team at the McLaren factory has worked very hard to build this car ready for our return to the iconic Brickyard and I think it looks fantastic in the 2019 McLaren Racing colors,” said Fernando Alonso in a statement. “My hopes for the race remain the same, to win and achieve the Triple Crown, and I’m looking forward to meeting the fantastic U.S. fans who made me feel so welcome first time around.”

The 103rd running of the Indy 500 kicks off in Indianapolis on Sunday, May 26.