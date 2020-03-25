Let's cut to the chase: The McLaren F1 is one of the most legendary supercars ever made. There is simply no overstating how mind-blowing the F1 and its race-bred counterpart, the F1 GTR, were in the early 1990s. Just 104 F1s were ever made, but the F1 GTR is even rarer (26 made), and its GTR "Longtail" variant is rarer still (with only 10 in existence). And one of those GTR Longtails is for sale right now. Trust us, this is was as cool, if not cooler than any McLaren Senna. in its day.

Based on the F1 road car, the F1 GTR was entered in a series of races including the 1995 24 hours of Le Mans. Despite being a modified street car and not a purpose-built racer, the F1 GTR took home an outright victory and made McLaren the first constructor to win in F1, the Indy 500, and Le Mans. For the 1997 season, McLaren developed the Longtail, a modified version of the GTR made specifically for Le Mans and keeping up with the competition from Porsche and Mercedes. The Longtail name, in case you couldn't guess, references the car's longer rear bodywork, which improved the GTR's aerodynamics.

See all 36 photos See all 36 photos

The F1 and its racing variants were hailed as some of the greatest performance machines ever built, so much so that the Longtail name has come roaring back for use on specialized McLaren road cars. You might recognize the Longtail name from McLaren's 765 LT.

The GTR Longtail for sale at Tom Hartley Jnr. is the first one ever made, and comes with racing history. Being the first Longtail, it was also the development car for the nine others that would come after it, and this car is one of only two to be converted to road-legal specification. The other is owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason. It also comes with a full conversion kit that can take it back to full race spec, if the new owner wanted that (yes, please!).

As if this needed clarifying, the chance to own one of the few GTR Longtails out there will no doubt get several billionaires all over the world extremely excited. Yes, we're calling out billionaires for this one. Simply having a million bucks won't cut it. According to Hagerty, the regular F1 is worth about $15 million and it would come as no surprise to us if the GTR Longtail were sold for at least double that. You know, sofa change to a billionaire.