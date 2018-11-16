McCormick’s 65th Annual Palm Springs Classic Car Auction

PALM SPRINGS, California — There is no cooler way to jump-start the weekend than by browsing a parking lot filled with cars that most folks can only dream of.

I spent Friday morning at day one of McCormick’s 65th Annual Classic Car Auction in the fabulous Palm Springs. This three-day auction in the Sonoran Desert features hundreds of cars with prices ranging from $200 to over $250,000. I got a sneak preview of the cars to be auctioned and gazed at everything from immaculate to in need of some “TLC.”

Car Auction Favorite: 1960 Morris Minor Woody 4×4 (Morzuki)

There were easily more than a handful of cars that landed on my favorites list, but I decided on this ultra-cute and rare 1960 Morris Minor Woody 4×4. If you were not able to make it to Southern California please worry not I got you covered. You can catch some live action here or you can browse the spectacular photo gallery below. Have a great weekend!