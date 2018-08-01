2018 Mazda6 Gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay—Finally!

At the New York auto show last March, Mazda announced plans to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support to the 2018 Mazda6. Unfortunately for Mazda customers, that support would have to be added later since the 2018 Mazda6 didn’t come with it from the factory. Today, Mazda announced that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will finally be available nationwide starting in September.

For customers who already bought a 2018 Mazda6 in anything other than base Sport form, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available as a no-cost dealer-installed upgrade. A more-powerful, 2.1-amp USB port will be installed, as well, reducing charge times. According to Mazda, the installation should take about two hours. Starting in November, the Mazda6 will come with both phone-mirroring systems pre-installed.

When we first drove the refreshed Mazda6 Signature, it impressed us with its luxurious interior and sporty handling, but the ancient infotainment system and lack of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto was a big disappointment. As popular as these systems are with buyers, every new car should at least offer them as an option. This update (mostly) fixes that issue, but sadly, the Mazda6 is currently the only car in Mazda’s lineup scheduled to receive it.

There’s a good chance other models will be added later, but Mazda hasn’t announced a timeline for doing so.