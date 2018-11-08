Mazda3 Teased Again Ahead of Debut

Mazda released a new teaser of the Mazda3 ahead of its debut at the Los Angeles auto show. In this teaser, it becomes clear Mazda will debut both the sedan and the hatchback version.

As we saw in the previous teaser, the hatchback will resemble the sinewy Kai concept Mazda debuted in Tokyo last year. And finally, we get a better look at the sedan. One change we notice is the rear window drops down sharply unlike on the old model, where it comes to a gradual point.

The automaker confirms that the next Mazda3 will sit on the Skyactiv Vehicle Architecture, which should improve driving dynamics. It’s also promising that “fundamental performance attributes have been raised to a new level.”

A new engine for the Mazda3 will use spark plugs to initiate compression ignition. This Skyactiv-X engine should deliver more torque and improved fuel economy compared to current Skyactiv-G engines. Currently, the Mazda3 comes with two engines: a 2.0-liter inline-four with 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque, or a 2.5-liter inline-four with 184 hp and 185 lb-ft.

The L.A. auto show press days run from November 28-29, and the show opens to the public November 30-December 9.

Mazda Kai concept pictured below.