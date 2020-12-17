Diehard Mazda fans will probably remember the company's high-profile restoration program for first-generation Miatas, announced a few years back. That program will make suitable cars (in Japan, unfortunately) good as new, for a hefty sum. But to do that, Mazda needed to put a bunch of old parts back into production, and that's arguably a more important thing for most owners. Now the second- and third-generation RX-7, the Miata's rotary-powered big brother, are getting a whole host of new replacement parts (page in Japanese)—an intriguing bit of news first spotted by Japanese Nostalgic Car.

The FD RX-7 is one of the greatest sportscars of the 1990s, a technological marvel featuring an advanced sequential twin-turbocharged two-rotor Wankel engine. Its predecessor is less of a tour de force but still an interesting Porsche 944 competitor, with available turbo power. Owners of both are really going to appreciate a bevy of new parts, since Mazda focused on a long list of seemingly boring but hard-to-find parts to resurrect first: hoses, seals, sensors, and fasteners, for the most part. Stuff you can't get at Pep Boys.

See all 38 photos