Barrett-Jackson auctions may not be your go-to source if you're in the market for a 1999 Mazda Miata, but what if you're looking for one with a 6.2-liter V-8 Dodge Hellcat engine? In that case, it might be your only venue.

The second-generation Miata has been one of our favorites of the breed for several reasons. It keeps much of the small size and light weight of the original NA series but adds useful updates that improve handling and interior space, along with styling cues echoed by the third-generation RX-7. The NB Miata also got a small bump in power from the factory, but the builder of this 1999 example decided that just wasn't enough.

Shoehorned in place of the original 140-hp, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 Dodge Hellcat engine, dyno-tuned by VMP Performance to make some 683 horsepower and 647 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the builder added suspension tweaks from V8 Roadster, a Sparco steering wheel and race seats, Hoosier R7 racing tires on aftermarket wheels, beefier Wilwood brakes, a front-exit exhaust system and gutted the interior, right down to the aluminum door panels. With AN steel braided lines, a heavy duty cooling system and a welded 3.07 differential, this monster Miata should be ready for whatever abuse the high bidder wants to give it. Oh, and an all-important BSI Racing roll bar should things get a little dicey.

The car has been featured prominently on YouTube by builder KARR and one video claims the car should be able to hit 175 mph in fifth gear, provided you can find a driver brave enough to attempt it. The car is being offered at Barrett-Jackson's 2019 Las Vegas auction at no reserve and we honestly have no idea what someone might be willing to pay for it. Well known Miata tuner Flyin' Miata will build you a 6.2-liter Chevy LS3 V-8-powered ND-series car with 525 horsepower for a little over $82,000, but that's a newer car with a complete interior and presumably some kind of warranty. We'll say this much, the new owner will probably find every dollar spent to be well worth it. Tune in to Motor Trend Network's live Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas coverage October 3-5 2019 to find out this car's fate.