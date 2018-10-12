Mazda CX-5 Destined for Turbo Engine in Japan

A leaked document from last month hinted at the Mazda CX-5 getting a turbocharged engine in North America. Now, Mazda has released official information on a turbocharged CX-5 for Japan, providing us more clues on what to expect from the U.S.-spec version.

The 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four makes around 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque for the updated Japanese model. Should it come to the U.S., it will provide more power than the current model’s 2.5-liter inline-four that makes 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque.

The CX-5 is the first Mazda in Japan to receive a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. In the U.S., Mazda has already put a 2.5-liter turbo into the new Mazda6 and CX-9.

As we reported earlier, the CX-5 will receive an advanced version of the automaker’s G-Vectoring Control. As always, this system reduces torque to shift the vehicle’s weight to the front tires, improving cornering response as well as steering. But now, the system also uses the brakes to add direct yaw movement control to increase stability. As the driver returns the steering wheel to the center position while steering out of a corner, the updated technology applies braking force to the outer wheels to help the vehicle return to straight-line driving. Mazda says this tech is particularly helpful in emergency collision avoidance maneuvers, on slippery surfaces, or even just while changing lanes on the highway. In the Japanese press release, Mazda says it will roll out GVC Plus to all of its models.

The Japanese release also indicates the return of the CX-5 diesel, although that’s no indication it’s coming to the U.S. The aforementioned leaked documents from Mazda Canada make no mention of a diesel CX-5. For the first time in Japan, the diesel CX-5 receives a six-speed manual transmission. Mazda had promised a diesel CX-5 for the U.S., and despite an EPA listing for a 2018 Mazda CX-5 diesel on its website, it’s unclear when the model will actually reach our shores.

The Japanese CX-5 also gets a new Exclusive Mode special edition with Nappa leather and real wood. We don’t know if this would come to the U.S., but the earlier leaked documents mention a new Signature grade that will likely top the lineup. Other updates for the Japanese CX-5 include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and redesigned switches and dials.

A Mazda spokesman declined to comment on the possibility of a turbo CX-5 coming to the U.S. But we have a feeling we’ll learn more soon since the model is due for an update.