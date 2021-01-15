Mazda Abandons Its Diesel Plans in the U.S.
Mazda officially knocks off the short-lived diesel CX-5, abandons plans for a diesel 6.
Skyactiv-D, we hardly knew ye. After years of anticipation, Mazda is finally calling it quits on its diesel engine in the United States. That means there will be no diesel-swilling Mazda 6 mid-size sedan on our shores, nor will we see a return of the diesel-powered CX-5 compact SUV, which the automaker briefly sold in the U.S. for the 2019 model year.
Admittedly, the news of the Skyactiv-D's death in America comes as little surprise to us. After all, opting for the turbo-diesel 2.2-liter four-pot in the 2019 Mazda CX-5 added thousands to the model's price while barely improving on the fuel economy of the SUV's standard gas-powered 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-four. Nor was its performance particularly noteworthy, with the CX-5 Diesel's acceleration from a stop falling short of the run-of-the-mill CX-5's, too. Predictably, the SUV's available 227-hp (250-hp on premium fuel) turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder proved the true athlete of the bunch. Plus, with 310 lb-ft of torque available at a low 2,000 rpm, the gas-powered turbo engine topped the diesel's torque total by 20 lb-ft.
In fact, the only real benefit to choosing the diesel was its 3,500-pound towing capacity—1,500 more than its gas-powered counterparts. It's likely a diesel-powered Mazda 6 would have struggled to make a case for itself in the same way it did in the CX-5, with the sedan's naturally aspirated gas-powered kin offering similar fuel economy and straight-line performance, and the available gas, turbo engine bettering the diesel's low-end grunt. All for a lower price, too.
The engine's one saving grace in the CX-5, it's improved towing capacity, likely would have not benefitted the Mazda 6, either, as the automaker does not recommend using the sedan for towing. In other words, we assumed for some time the Skyactiv-D's days in the U.S. were numbered. Now, however, it's official.
