Maserati is celebrating the life of Sir Stirling Moss with a special prototype of its upcoming MC20 sports car. The famed British racing driver passed away in early April at the age of 90. Despite formally retiring from top-level racing in 1962 while still in his early 30s, Moss's short career made an immense impact on motorsports.

While Moss never took the title of world champion in Formula 1 racing, he still managed to nab 16 checkered flags in a career that spanned 66 races. One such win came 64 years ago to this day at the 1956 Monaco Grand Prix, where Moss took a Maserati 250F to the top spot on the podium. The single-seat Italian race car's front-mounted 2.5-liter engine helped Moss battle the likes of Juan Manuel Fangio and Jean Behra for a smidge more than three hours around the famed street circuit.

No doubt, Maserati hopes some of the luster of Moss and the 250F rubs off on its forthcoming MC20 sports car. The brand plans to take the wraps off of the new model in September. Although the MC20 will eventually welcome gasoline-electric hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, the mid-engined sports car initially arrives with a new, in-house twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. Along with a street-going MC20, Maserati aims to introduce a racing variant of the model.

