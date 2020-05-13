Moss-erati: Maserati Honors Stirling Moss With Special MC20 Prototype
Sixty-four years ago, Moss took the checkered flag at Monaco in a Maserati.
Maserati is celebrating the life of Sir Stirling Moss with a special prototype of its upcoming MC20 sports car. The famed British racing driver passed away in early April at the age of 90. Despite formally retiring from top-level racing in 1962 while still in his early 30s, Moss's short career made an immense impact on motorsports.
While Moss never took the title of world champion in Formula 1 racing, he still managed to nab 16 checkered flags in a career that spanned 66 races. One such win came 64 years ago to this day at the 1956 Monaco Grand Prix, where Moss took a Maserati 250F to the top spot on the podium. The single-seat Italian race car's front-mounted 2.5-liter engine helped Moss battle the likes of Juan Manuel Fangio and Jean Behra for a smidge more than three hours around the famed street circuit.
No doubt, Maserati hopes some of the luster of Moss and the 250F rubs off on its forthcoming MC20 sports car. The brand plans to take the wraps off of the new model in September. Although the MC20 will eventually welcome gasoline-electric hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, the mid-engined sports car initially arrives with a new, in-house twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. Along with a street-going MC20, Maserati aims to introduce a racing variant of the model.
As Maserati slowly strips more camouflage from its upcoming sports car, more of the MC20's distinct design emerges. These latest photos of the MC20 and its Stirling Moss camo reveal the sports car's slinky shape and even tease specific features such as the taillights and front and rear cooling vents. Although the car's debut remains months away, the model appears to elegantly blend mid-engined proportions reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo 4C with styling characteristics cribbed from modern Maserati's such as the GranTurismo coupe and Alfieri concept car. Hopefully, the production, race-ready MC20 enjoys an on-track career as fruitful as those of Stirling Moss and the 250F before it.
