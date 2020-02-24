Cue Chumbawamba's 1997 hit single "Tubthumping," because no matter how many times Maserati gets knocked down, it damn well gets back up again. The latest example of the brand's resiliency comes courtesy of its forthcoming sports car: the freshly christened MC20.

Set to debut in May in Modena, Italy, the new MC20 promises to bring fresh blood to both Maserati's model line and its racing heritage. That's right, Maserati's sending its new sports car out to the track. No surprise, then, that the MC in its name is short for Maserati Corse (corse being Italian for "race"). The 20, meanwhile, is in reference to the year 2020, which Maserati claims "marks the start of a new phase" in its history.

Although much about the MC20 remains under wraps, the latest addition to the trident brand's portfolio appears to benefit from a mid-engined powertrain layout, per photos released by Maserati late last year. Expect the model to boast a variety of powertrains, though, including a battery-electric model. Still, Maserati isn't abandoning internal combustion just yet, and the MC20 is set to sport a new brand-specific engine.

We'll know more about this new Italian-built Maserati sports car in the coming months. For now, we're simply impressed Maserati isn't letting anyone or thing keep it down.