When Maserati gives its presentation at the Geneva auto show next week, it will display a one-off model that a customer commissioned. But if you were hoping Maserati would show off something truly new, we’re sorry to disappoint you. Instead, Maserati will introduce several special editions of existing models that showcase the many ways customers can personalize their cars.

The main exhibit will be the Levante Trofeo Launch Edition. Only 100 of these Ferrari-engined Porsche Cayenne Turbo S competitors will be built in your choice of three colors: the Blu Emozione Matte seen here (which looks more like Viola Emozione Matte to us), Giallo Modenese (yellow), or Rosso Magma (red). The Launch Edition also gets carbon fiber-accented bodywork, a fancy “Pieno Fiore” leather interior, and contrast stitching that matches the paint. The 22-inch wheels can be either glossy or matte black, and the brake calipers are available in three different colors.

Maserati will also have a GranTurismo MC with a new appearance package, a bronze Levante S Q4 GranSport, a Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with a custom interior, and two Ghibli S Q4s with unique interiors of their own. They’ll variously be outfitted with either Maserati’s new Zegna Pelletessuta configuration or the Nerissimo Carbon package.

For now, there’s no information on pricing or availability, but since they’re all 2019 models, expect that to be announced at the show.