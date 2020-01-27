If you like 1980s Billy Idol hits, Ferrari-finessed V-6 engines, blood-red interiors, and limited-edition vehicles with fancy Italian badges, here are some Maseratis with your name on 'em: Meet the "Edizione Ribelle" (Rebel Edition) models. (OK, you don't have to like Billy Idol, but feel free to crank up "Rebel Yell" on the Masers' Harman/Kardon sound system.) The special series of 225 vehicle in total will all build on the top-of-the-line GranSport trim, and will consist of 100 Ghibli sedans, 100 Levante SUVs, and 25 Quattroporte luxury sedans. Why 25 instead of 100? We imagine these rides must be reserved for even more rebellious souls. That, or Maserati looked at its sales volumes and adjusted accordingly.

The all-wheel-drive SQ4 vehicles wear Nero Ribelle Mica (black) paint and sport the Nerissimo Package (more black) that includes a black (OMG) chrome grille and trident and lots of other dark bits, including 20-inch wheels with a splash of red on the brake calipers.

The Rebel cabins are dressed up with heated/ventilated two-tone leather sport seats in black and red and a heated sport steering wheel. Naturally, they also feature black Alcantara headliners, trident stitched headrests, and carbon-fiber trim on the center console, doors, and dash. Safety nannies include forward collision warning plus, active blind-spot assist, and a surround-view camera to help keep a better eye on the paparazzi.

If you like what you see and want more, more, more Maserati in your life—you can order a Ribelle ride now and expect it to arrive by the end of March. Pricing hasn't been announced, although we assume they'll tell you if you order one.