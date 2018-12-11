The Aston Martin Valkyrie is inching closer to production, and that means concrete details are beginning to trickle out. Today, the British sports car builder has released detailed specs for the Valkyrie’s primary motivator, its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine that produces 1,000 hp.

Aston says it wanted a naturally aspirated engine from the outset of the project, which was originally code-named AM-RB 001. Working with renowned engine tuner Cosworth Engineering, Aston Martin developed a 65-degree 6.5-liter V-12 that revs to 11,100 rpm and makes 1,000 hp at a stratospheric 10,500 rpm. Torque, on the other hand, is nearly half that at 546 lb-ft, and arrives at a still-high 7,000 rpm.

As we previously reported, the Valkyrie will be a hybrid hypercar, so an electric motor (or two) will be employed to complement its peaky 12-cylinder gas engine. Aston says it will detail the Valkyrie’s hybrid system at a later date, however.

But even without that info, there’s plenty to unpack with just the Valkyrie’s internal combustion engine. For example, the V-12 produces 153.8 hp per liter, an incredible amount for a naturally aspirated car. Additionally, the engine weighs just 454 pounds. To put that into perspective, Aston says Cosworth’s 3.0-liter V-10 used in Formula 1 weighs 214 pounds, but if it were scaled up to 6.5 liters it would come in at 463 pounds. Much of the savings comes from internals machined out of solid aluminum or titanium billet, including the crankshaft, connecting rods, and F1-spec pistons. According to Aston Martin, the Valkyrie’s crankshaft is 50 percent lighter than the One-77’s.

Apart from the engine, there’s quite a bit we already know about the Valkyrie. The carbon-fiber-intensive hypercar will weigh in somewhere between 2,200 and 2,400 pounds, and have a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 (hp/kg). The engine will be mated to a seven-speed paddle-shift transmission developed by the gearbox specialists at Ricardo Engineering. The battery hybrid system that Aston is keeping close to the chest will be supplied by Rimac, which should mean the electric half of the drivetrain will be no slouch. Production will be limited to 150 units for the standard Valkyrie, and just 25 copies of the track-only AMR Pro variant. Then, of course, there’s the price. The Valkyrie will cost $3.2 million when it finally arrives in 2019.

We still have a little bit of time before the first Aston Martin Valkyries are delivered, so expect more details to surface as we get closer. In the meantime, enjoy this gallery of engine porn courtesy of Aston Martin.