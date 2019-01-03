Mark Reuss Named President of General Motors

Mark Reuss is the new president of General Motors, succeeding Dan Ammann. Ammann now leads GM’s Cruise autonomous tech division. Prior to his new appointment, Reuss served as the head of GM’s global product portfolio and has been in charge of Cadillac since last year. It was recently decided to move that brand’s headquarters from New York back to Detroit as it prepares to launch a new vehicle every six months through 2021.

Under Reuss’s product leadership, GM has bolstered its lineup with new crossovers, including the Chevrolet Traverse and Cadillac XT4. In recent years, he has also been busy helming the redesign of the automaker’s full-size trucks and preparing the mid-engine Corvette. While the company says it remains committed to cars, it’s slashing a number of models including the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Cruze, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Volt, Cadillac CT6, and Cadillac XTS. In his new role as president, Reuss will also lead the portion of the company in charge of quality. In a statement released alongside the announcement, he vowed to double resources for electric and autonomous cars in the next two years. By 2023, the automaker will offer at least 20 all-electric vehicles.

With a background in engineering, Reuss has spent his entire career at GM. He joined the team as a student intern in 1983, eventually working his way up to chief engineer of GM’s large luxury vehicles and leader for GM’s racing vehicles, among other roles. For a brief period, he was GM’s vice president of global engineering. From 2009 to 2013, he served as president of GM’s North American division. Reuss’s father also served as GM president from 1990–1992.

“Mark’s global operational experience, deep product knowledge and strong leadership will serve us well as we continue to strengthen our current business, take advantage of growth opportunities and further define the future of personal mobility,” said GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra in a release. “Mark has played a critical role in leading the development of the company’s award-winning vehicles while transitioning his team to prepare for growing electrification and autonomous technologies.”

Reuss’s appointment takes effect immediately.