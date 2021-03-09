Mansory Turns the Wild Ferrari 812 GTS Into the Even Wilder Stallone GTS

You gotta hand it to Mansory because the outfit's creations are never boring. Polarizing, for sure. But never boring. In fact, the brashness is endearing. Take the new 2021 Mansory Stallone GTS—no relation to that guy, but of some relation to previous Stallones, such as the 812 Superfast-based one that debuted back in 2018 at the Geneva show. For 2021, that car is getting a drop-top counterpart called the Stallone GTS. Still based on the 812, albeit the GTS version, it's … something else.

But it's not as extreme as a few of the Mansory customs we've seen recently. The Mansory Coastline (Rolls-Royce Cullinan) and Venatus (Lamborghini Urus) SUVs shocked us, while the Cabrera (Aventador SVJ) elicited mixed reactions from the staff. The Stallone GTS isn't for everyone, but it's arguably less controversial than any of those other Mansory models.

Let's take a quick second to remind ourselves what's underneath the Mansory treatment here: the Ferrari 812 GTS, the first V-12-powered series-production convertible from Maranello in decades. Its hardtop twin, the 812 Superfast, stunned us with its quickness during testing, needing just 2.8 seconds to hit 60 mph and 10.4 seconds to cross the quarter mile. Damn.

Most of Mansory's treatment is much more extroverted than the almost tame original, with the Stallone sprouting a gilled fender vent, a massive rear wing, and little vertical aero-blades soaring above the front splitter. But it's nothing you wouldn't expect from another manufacturer's super track-focused special edition, and everything is bold but skillfully implemented. A few blue accents pop out of the Daytona Grey paint, giving a little hint of what's inside.

… which looks like someone dressed a cow in a tracksuit, and then made leather out of the suit. A very electric blue leather gets milky-white striped accents, as does the majority of the dash and a good bit of the custom steering wheel.